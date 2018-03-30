Zacks Investment Research Lowers A Schulman (SHLM) to Hold

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “A. Schulman is a leading international supplier of high-performance plastic compounds, composites and resins, which are used in a variety of markets. The company’s principal product lines consist of proprietary and custom-formulated engineered plastic compounds, engineered composites, color concentrates and additives that improve the appearance, performance or ability to process plastics in a number of specialized applications. “

SHLM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Gabelli downgraded A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised A Schulman from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. A Schulman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLM opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,269.59, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. A Schulman has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $674.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.10 million. A Schulman had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. research analysts forecast that A Schulman will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of A Schulman by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 257,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of A Schulman by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of A Schulman by 438.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 167,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A Schulman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,566,000 after purchasing an additional 142,687 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of A Schulman by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 119,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A Schulman Company Profile

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

