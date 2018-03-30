Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acacia Research (ACTG) to Hold

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and licenses patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies. Acacia Research Corporation is based in Newport Beach, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Acacia Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

ACTG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 136,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,093. The stock has a market cap of $177.23, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Acacia Research had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 50.06%. research analysts forecast that Acacia Research will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acacia Research declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 598,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,788.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 63,100 shares of company stock worth $228,688. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Inc. lifted its position in Acacia Research by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 111,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 156,158 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 238,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

