Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

AVXL has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL remained flat at $$2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 179,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,456. The stock has a market cap of $123.02, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.05. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,617,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 132,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 66,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 59,069 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 49,904 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of drug candidates. The Company’s lead compounds include ANAVEX 2-73, ANAVEX PLUS, a combination of ANAVEX 2-73 with donepezil (Aricept), ANAVEX 19-144, ANAVEX 1-41, ANAVEX 7-1037, ANAVEX 3-71, ANAVEX 1079, ANAVEX 1519 and ANAVEX 1066 being developed to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

