Zacks Investment Research Lowers P H Glatfelter (GLT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company serves customers. operations include facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. P H Glatfelter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.26, a P/E ratio of 120.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. P H Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. P H Glatfelter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that P H Glatfelter will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 8,867.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 322,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 319,239 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,428,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after buying an additional 224,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,486,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,624,000 after buying an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 69,203 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company is a manufacturer of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials. The Company operates through three business units: Composite Fibers, Advanced Airlaid Materials and Specialty Papers. Its Composite Fibers business unit is engaged in the sale of single-serve tea and coffee filtration papers, non-woven wallcovering materials, metallized papers, composite laminates papers, and various technically special papers, including substrates for electrical applications.

