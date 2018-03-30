Zacks Investment Research Lowers YRC Worldwide (YRCW) to Strong Sell

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on YRCW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.83. 1,382,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.48. YRC Worldwide has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. equities analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $120,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,607.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 138,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers its customers a range of transportation services. The Company operates through two segments: YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The Company has less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities.

