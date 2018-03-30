Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Abcam (ABCZY) to Buy

Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Abcam PLC distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays and other kits. Abcam PLC is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of ABCZY stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

