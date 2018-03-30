Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASOS (ASOMY) to “Buy”

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $108.10.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company offers a range of clothing products, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, and accessories, as well as jewelry and beauty collections.

