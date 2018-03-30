Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to “Buy”

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a $57.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on The Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,439.34, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,523 shares in the company, valued at $703,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 581,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 50,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

