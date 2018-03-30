Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LCNB (LCNB) to Buy

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.01, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.33. LCNB has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 23.62%. research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LCNB by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in LCNB by 22.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in LCNB by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LCNB by 76.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LCNB by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

