Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Neogen (NEOG) to “Buy”

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a diverse line of products dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company’s Lansing, Mich.-based Food Safety Division develops and markets dehydrated culture media, and rapid diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, spoilage organisms, mycotoxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen’s is the leading global provider of DNA testing for animal agribusiness and veterinary medicine. Neogen understands that its customers face serious consequences if their products are contaminated with any of a number of well-established or emerging threats, including dangerous bacteria, natural toxins, veterinary drug residues, unlabeled food allergens, rodent filth, sanitation concerns, broken veterinary needles or other contaminants. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEOG. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Neogen from $46.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Neogen stock opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 9.44. Neogen has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,437.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,374.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the third quarter worth $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

