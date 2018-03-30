SEB Group (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB provides corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It offers savings account, investment banking, securities brokerage services, loans, pensions and insurance products. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, China, Great Britain, Ireland, Luxembourg, Russia, Singapore, the United States and internationally. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SEB Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,759.92, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.68. SEB Group has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-seb-group-svkef-to-buy.html.

SEB Group Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SEB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.