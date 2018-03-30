Zacks: Lydall, Inc. (LDL) Given $59.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $59.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.65 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lydall an industry rank of 66 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Lydall from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Lydall (NYSE LDL) traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,455. Lydall has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $851.24, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Lydall had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $178.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Lydall’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lydall will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lydall news, Director Kathleen Burdett sold 7,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $378,679.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,117.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,986.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,317 shares of company stock worth $897,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lydall by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Lydall by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 27,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lydall by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lydall by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

