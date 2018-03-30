Zacks: PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.67 (Sell) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $121.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PS Business Parks an industry rank of 225 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

PS Business Parks stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.04. The company had a trading volume of 99,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,474. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,080.86, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

In other PS Business Parks news, insider John W. Petersen sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $569,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 389.5% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 59,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 27.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 62.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business.

