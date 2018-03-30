Zacks: Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) Given $52.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $52.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 92 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. State Street Corp grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,448,000 after acquiring an additional 32,845 shares during the period. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.55. 96,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,826. The stock has a market cap of $20,063.39, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. (SFG) is a financial holding company. The Company operates through five segments: commercial banking services, which are provided by Shinhan Bank Co, Ltd. (Shinhan Bank); credit card services, which are provided by Shinhan Card Co, Ltd. (Shinhan Card); securities brokerage services, which are provided by Shinhan Investment Corp.

