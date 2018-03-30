Zacks: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG) Given $13.75 Average Price Target by Brokerages

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s rating score has declined by 19.8% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $13.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC an industry rank of 195 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 98,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,216. The company has a market cap of $211.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 37.33%. equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 107,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 184,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 37,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/zacks-triplepoint-venture-growth-bdc-corp-tpvg-given-13-75-average-price-target-by-brokerages.html.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.