Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Zagg (ZAGG) Share Price

Media stories about Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zagg earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.9276585698945 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ZAGG stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 347,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,213. Zagg has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.15 million. Zagg had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Zagg will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZAGG shares. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Zagg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on Zagg and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Zagg in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) designs, produces and distributes professional product solutions for mobile devices, including screen protection (glass and film), keyboards for tablet computers and mobile devices, keyboard cases, earbuds, mobile power solutions, cables, and cases under the ZAGG and InvisibleShield brands.

