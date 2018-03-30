Zai Lab (ZLAB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

ZLAB stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. 47,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,348. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd, incorporated on March 28, 2017, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering or licensing, developing and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of large unmet medical need in the China market, including in the fields of oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases.

