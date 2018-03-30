ZCash Gold (ZCG) Price Up 178% Over Last Week

ZCash Gold (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. ZCash Gold has a total market capitalization of $907,478.00 and $52,395.00 worth of ZCash Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZCash Gold has traded up 178% against the U.S. dollar. One ZCash Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00003038 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and ForkDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZCash Gold alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00739653 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00146334 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031373 BTC.

About ZCash Gold

ZCash Gold launched on November 5th, 2017. ZCash Gold’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. The official message board for ZCash Gold is medium.com/@zlancer. The official website for ZCash Gold is zlancer.net. ZCash Gold’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD.

Buying and Selling ZCash Gold

ZCash Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to buy ZCash Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCash Gold must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCash Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCash Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCash Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.