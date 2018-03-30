Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will post $126.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $127.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $93.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $126.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $566.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $726.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $709.00 million to $758.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 25.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $123.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Zendesk stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.70. 1,319,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,142. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $5,054.32, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, SVP John Geschke sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $122,885.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,873.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $1,954,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,614,969 shares in the company, valued at $63,112,988.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,230 shares of company stock worth $7,932,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

