Zilbercoin (ZBC) Price Tops $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Zilbercoin has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilbercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. Zilbercoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $490.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilbercoin alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00559223 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006087 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000581 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003464 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00087269 BTC.

Zilbercoin Coin Profile

ZBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,138,469 coins. Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc. The official website for Zilbercoin is zilbercoin.space.

Zilbercoin Coin Trading

Zilbercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Zilbercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilbercoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilbercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilbercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilbercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.