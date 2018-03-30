Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,972.37, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $133.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bryan C. Hanson acquired 25,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.68 per share, with a total value of $3,001,215.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,774.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

