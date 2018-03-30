ValuEngine Lowers Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZBH. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.63.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.04. 1,356,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,779. The company has a market cap of $22,151.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.50. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $133.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In related news, insider Bryan C. Hanson bought 25,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001,215.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $2,414,774.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $140,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

