Zoetis (ZTS) versus Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Critical Analysis

Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zoetis and Acer Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 16.28% 65.96% 14.22% Acer Therapeutics N/A -90.83% -80.12%

Volatility and Risk

Zoetis has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoetis and Acer Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $5.31 billion 7.64 $864.00 million $1.75 47.72 Acer Therapeutics $2.90 million 49.84 -$14.19 million ($3.89) -4.95

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Acer Therapeutics. Acer Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Zoetis pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Acer Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Zoetis pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zoetis has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Zoetis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Zoetis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zoetis and Acer Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 5 12 0 2.71 Acer Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zoetis presently has a consensus price target of $79.53, indicating a potential downside of 4.77%. Acer Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.36%. Given Acer Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acer Therapeutics is more favorable than Zoetis.

Summary

Zoetis beats Acer Therapeutics on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc. is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include the United States and International. Within each of these operating segments, it offers a product portfolio for both livestock and companion animal customers. Its livestock products include Ceftiofur injectable line, Draxxin, Spectramast, Bovi-Shield line, Rispoval line, Suvaxyn/Fostera, Embrex devices and Lutalyse. Its companion animal products include Clavamox/Synulox, Convenia, ProHeart, Revolution/Stronghold, Apoquel, Cerenia and Rimadyl.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in acquires, develops and intends to commercialize therapies for patients with serious rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. Its late-stage clinical pipeline includes Edsivo (celiprolol) and ACER-001. The Company is developing Edsivo for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vEDS) in the United States. The Company is developing ACER-001, a pharmacologic treatment option for the treatment of Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD). ACER-001 is an immediate-release formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) developed using a microencapsulation process. The Company is also developing ACER-001 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders (UCD).

