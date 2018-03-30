Zumiez (ZUMZ) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Zumiez and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Zumiez and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.46, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Zumiez had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $199,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $142,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

