$0.31 EPS Expected for Spark Energy (SPKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spark Energy’s earnings. Spark Energy reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Spark Energy will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spark Energy.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Energy in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

In other Spark Energy news, VP Gil Melman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,729.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 85,764 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 1,073,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,646,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 404,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 57,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

SPKE stock remained flat at $$11.85 on Wednesday. 144,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,574. Spark Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $411.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of -1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1813 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.18%.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

