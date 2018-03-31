$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. Hilltop posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $399.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.05 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. 278,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,165. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2,251.88, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Hilltop announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilltop by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,516,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hilltop by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/0-32-earnings-per-share-expected-for-hilltop-holdings-inc-hth-this-quarter.html.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.