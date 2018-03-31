$0.35 EPS Expected for Globant SA (GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.33. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Globant had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $115.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.25 million.

Several brokerages have commented on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Globant to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,466,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Globant by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,012,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,034,000 after buying an additional 691,866 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,372,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,754,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Globant by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 781,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,303,000 after buying an additional 349,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 338,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,497. Globant has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,809.05, a P/E ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 0.51.

About Globant

Globant SA is a digitally native technology services company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. During the year ended December 31, 2015, 83.7% of its revenues were generated by clients in North America, 11.0% in Latin America and Asia, and 5.3% in Europe.

