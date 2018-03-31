$0.37 EPS Expected for Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelport Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Travelport Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travelport Worldwide.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 49.43%. The firm had revenue of $573.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Travelport Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TVPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

In other news, CEO Gordon A. Wilson acquired 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $99,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,210.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVPT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 261.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 89,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 180.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TVPT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. 1,473,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.26, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Travelport Worldwide has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,794.68, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform (its Travel Commerce Platform).

