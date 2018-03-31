$0.38 EPS Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.45. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.52 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Angelo Catania sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $39,837.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $520,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,995 shares of company stock worth $732,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 238,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clover Partners L.P. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,848,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.32. 301,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,603. The firm has a market cap of $1,307.67, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.57. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

