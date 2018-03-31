$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp (AJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.40. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 52.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on AJX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Great Ajax from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at $2,945,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 170,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 78,846 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 58,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 194,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $247.31, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.72. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.43%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. is an externally managed real estate company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing a portfolio of re-performing and non-performing mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. Its segment is focused on non-performing mortgages and re-performing mortgages.

