$0.51 EPS Expected for Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.45. Health Insurance Innovations posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 7.14%. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIIQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.60 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of HIIQ stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,787. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $497.99, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, CTO Sheldon Wang sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 137,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 67,464 shares of company stock worth $1,901,800 in the last 90 days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $2,608,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $2,430,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 125,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

