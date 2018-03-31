$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.64. MSG Networks reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. MSG Networks had a net margin of 40.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

MSGN stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $22.65. 290,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,137. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1,757.88, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72.

MSG Networks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,981,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,107,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,680,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,651,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after acquiring an additional 986,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 51.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,536,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after acquiring an additional 518,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc, formerly The Madison Square Garden Company, is engaged in sports production, and content development and distribution. The Company owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. Its networks are distributed throughout its territory, which includes all of New York State and significant portions of New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as parts of Pennsylvania.

