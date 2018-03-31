-$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rex Energy Co. (REXX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rex Energy Co. (NASDAQ:REXX) will post ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Rex Energy reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rex Energy will report full year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($0.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rex Energy.

REXX has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $2.00 price objective on Rex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

REXX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 71,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,294. The stock has a market cap of $9.06, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12. Rex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

About Rex Energy

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities.

