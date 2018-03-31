$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (BC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Brunswick also reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Brunswick to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.79.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $182,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,006,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,928,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,382,000 after acquiring an additional 120,485 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,291,000 after purchasing an additional 276,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brunswick by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,131,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Brunswick by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,810,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,981,000 after purchasing an additional 136,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5,200.03, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $64.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.54%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

