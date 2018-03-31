$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc (ZTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.72.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.51. 4,122,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,375. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $40,523.56, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

In related news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $625,413.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,923.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 35,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,889,416.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,437.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,952 shares of company stock valued at $9,219,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemical Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Zoetis by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 70,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Zoetis by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

