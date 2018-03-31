$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stryker Co. (SYK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Stryker reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Stryker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.77 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.76.

In other news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $626,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 39,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $6,484,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,489 shares of company stock valued at $23,488,485 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Stryker by 47.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 44,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60,287.39, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker has a one year low of $129.82 and a one year high of $170.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

