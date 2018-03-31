$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for McDonald's Co. (MCD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for McDonald's’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.58. McDonald's reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald's will report full year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McDonald's.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs set a $180.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald's from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.03 on Monday, hitting $156.38. 5,289,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. McDonald's has a fifty-two week low of $128.60 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124,243.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

In other McDonald's news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 1,013.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 120,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,498,000 after buying an additional 109,930 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

