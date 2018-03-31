1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($103.70) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($81.48) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €59.00 ($72.84) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.76 ($82.43).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €54.75 ($67.59) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a 12 month high of €72.65 ($89.69).

WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/11-drillisch-dri-rating-reiterated-by-dz-bank-updated.html.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.