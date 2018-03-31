MML Investors Services LLC Invests $187,000 in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 1,592.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 77,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ETB opened at $15.59 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $17.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more the United States indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

