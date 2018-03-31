134,545 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Purchased by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 134,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,000. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 10.2% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,730,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,361,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,862,000 after buying an additional 2,164,426 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 37,612,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,887,000 after buying an additional 893,157 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8,711.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 26,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after buying an additional 26,584,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,957,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,884,000 after buying an additional 277,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.88 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

PG stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $199,865.19, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $401,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

