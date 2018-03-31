$157.90 Million in Sales Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will report $157.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.60 million and the lowest is $149.40 million. Himax Technologies reported sales of $155.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year sales of $157.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.10 million to $931.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $919.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Vetr raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.98 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Himax Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 1,502.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,168.59, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products.

