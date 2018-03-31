Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires New Stake in Novo Nordisk (NVO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 366,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk by 26.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Novo Nordisk by 1.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 6.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120,343.76, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Novo Nordisk had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 82.72%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be issued a $0.8117 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. Novo Nordisk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Novo Nordisk announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires New Stake in Novo Nordisk (NVO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/17095-shares-in-novo-nordisk-a-s-nvo-purchased-by-banco-de-sabadell-s-a-updated.html.

Novo Nordisk Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.