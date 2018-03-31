1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €71.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($87.65) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($85.19) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Macquarie set a €76.00 ($93.83) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.76 ($82.43).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €54.75 ($67.59) on Friday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a 1 year high of €72.65 ($89.69).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/171-00-price-target-at-kepler-capital-markets-updated.html.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.