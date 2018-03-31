1,767 Shares in IBM (IBM) Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,687,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,357,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,483,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,650,000 after acquiring an additional 300,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell bought 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.43. 3,419,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,801. The company has a market capitalization of $141,334.78, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $139.13 and a fifty-two week high of $176.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr cut IBM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.45 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.01.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

