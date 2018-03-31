$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for H & R Block Inc (HRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to announce $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. H & R Block posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.14 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $2.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.02 to $24.69 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

HRB stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.41. 1,856,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,770. The company has a market cap of $5,312.44, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.40. H & R Block has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 12th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. FDO Partners LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in H & R Block by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

