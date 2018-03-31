$222.77 Million in Sales Expected for Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) will report $222.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Integrated Device Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.00 million. Integrated Device Technology reported sales of $175.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology will report full year sales of $222.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $840.20 million to $841.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $921.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $935.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Integrated Device Technology.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Integrated Device Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $87,289.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sailesh Chittipeddi sold 25,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $809,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,384.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,766 shares of company stock worth $4,567,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDTI. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 362,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDTI stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Integrated Device Technology has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $4,253.33, a P/E ratio of -1,026.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

