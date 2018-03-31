Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,329 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,856,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $318,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,055 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at $92,681,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,261,184 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,258,000 after acquiring an additional 783,554 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $98.72 to $102.48 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.19 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.02.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $109.94 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $126.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $186,155.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. equities analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

