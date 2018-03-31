267,300 Shares in Geron Co. (GERN) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 267,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Geron as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 59.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 783.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 322,810 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Geron by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 308,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.78, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.77. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 2,621.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. analysts predict that Geron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Geron from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a biopharmaceutical company, which supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies by Janssen Biotech, Inc (Janssen). The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutic products for oncology. Using its nucleic acid chemistry, Geron designed Imetelstat to be an oligonucleotide that binds with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity.

