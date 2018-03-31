29,359 Shares in Cognex Co. (CGNX) Purchased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,768,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $964,400,000 after buying an additional 8,852,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,033,000 after buying an additional 2,725,974 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,444,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,502,000 after buying an additional 1,319,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,914,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,276,000 after buying an additional 1,128,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $564,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,622,860.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,986.89, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Cognex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “29,359 Shares in Cognex Co. (CGNX) Purchased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/29359-shares-in-cognex-co-cgnx-purchased-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab.html.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.