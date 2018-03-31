Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Purchases New Holdings in Xperi Co. (XPER)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Xperi Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.06% of Xperi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth about $367,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,045.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.57. Xperi Co. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.65 million for the quarter. Xperi had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.52%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPER. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden bought 3,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,802.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi Profile

Tessera Holding Corporation is a product and technology licensing company. The Company’s technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas, such as audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, three dimensional (3D) semiconductor interconnect and packaging.

